Ramesh Srinivasan Purchases 10,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00.

Shares of AGYS stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 436,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 222,393 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 145,560 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 996,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126,107 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Agilysys by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Agilysys by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 87,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upped their target price on Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.