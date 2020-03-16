Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 80,900,000 shares. Approximately 34.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Range Resources by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,614,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after buying an additional 1,084,708 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,802,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Range Resources by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 1,398,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Range Resources by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 1,833,958 shares during the last quarter.

RRC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.74. 28,393,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,401,164. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.99. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

