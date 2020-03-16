Rapidz Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a total market cap of $45,392.94 and $57,964.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.02235270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00191746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00036360 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00037053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00107917 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,543,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

