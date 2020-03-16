Rate3 Reaches Market Capitalization of $310,254.67 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DEx.top, Ethfinex and IDEX. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $310,254.67 and $57,887.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.04218790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00067859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, FCoin, DDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinrail, ABCC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

