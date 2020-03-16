Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Raven Industries worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter valued at $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 95.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 113.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Raven Industries by 607.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $780.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.