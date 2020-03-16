Raven Industries (RAVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 23rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RAVN opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.45. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $40.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAVN. National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

