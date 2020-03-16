Raymond James Upgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to “Strong-Buy”

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $114.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $8.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.63. 639,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $125.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

