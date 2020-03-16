RBO & Co. LLC Has $15.28 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 3.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Emory University bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $3.21 on Monday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,673,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,033,190. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

