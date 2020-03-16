RBO & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 38,557 Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,000. Cooper Companies makes up about 2.7% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Savior LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COO traded down $31.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.43. 490,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.29 and a 200 day moving average of $316.97. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $251.50 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

