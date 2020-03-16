RBO & Co. LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.8% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded down $15.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,447,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,138,379. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $84.55 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

