RBO & Co. LLC Sells 14,692 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,899,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,003,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,629 shares of company stock valued at $573,995 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

