RBO & Co. LLC Sells 152,200 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

RBO & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 152,200 shares during the quarter. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 13,054 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,948,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.18. 9,693,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,783. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

