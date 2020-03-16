RBO & Co. LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 4.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $11.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.27. 20,876,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,010,839. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

