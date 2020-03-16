RBO & Co. LLC Sells 1,931 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

RBO & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 3.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,588,000 after buying an additional 888,626 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,474,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,077,000 after buying an additional 639,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $9.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,478. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

