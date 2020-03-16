RBO & Co. LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,892 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 4.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock worth $50,009,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $7.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,239,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.