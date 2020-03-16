RBO & Co. LLC Sells 968 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RBO & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 7.2% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 98,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock traded down $7.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,831,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,661. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $122.43 and a one year high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $330.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

