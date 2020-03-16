RChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. RChain has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $1,154.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Bitinka and ChaoEX. Over the last week, RChain has traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.02229302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00034843 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00106667 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ChaoEX, AirSwap, IDEX, Bitinka, BitMart, OOOBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

