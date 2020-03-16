Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avast (AVST)

Avast (LON: AVST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2020 – Avast had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/10/2020 – Avast had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/4/2020 – Avast had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/27/2020 – Avast had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 440 ($5.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Avast had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 465 ($6.12). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Avast had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Avast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2020 – Avast had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – Avast had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/18/2020 – Avast had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 405 ($5.33) to GBX 322 ($4.24). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Avast had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 480 ($6.31). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Avast had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Avast had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 535 ($7.04) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Avast is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Avast is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Avast had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVST stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.95) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. Avast PLC has a one year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a one year high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 432.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 426.90.

Get Avast PLC alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Avast’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.