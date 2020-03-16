Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2020 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $159.00 to $136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – FedEx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry in a year's time , mainly due to high operating expenses and weakness of FedEx Express, the major revenue-generating unit. Evidently, segmental revenues declined 4.2% in first-half fiscal 2020. Sluggish global trade and industrial production are affecting the Express unit’s performance. Additionally, FedEx trimmed its fiscal 2020 earnings view in December on expectations of lower revenues and elevated costs due to expansion of the seven-day delivery service at the Ground segment. The Coronavirus outbreak in China is also a setback for the company. However, solid e-commerce growth is a major positive. Efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are encouraging too. The buyout of Cargex, that has strenghened FedEx's Latin American footprint, is also commendable.”

2/10/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $163.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

2/7/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – FedEx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $106.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average is $153.09. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,770 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $87,573,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

