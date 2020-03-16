Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 1&1 Drillisch (DRI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR: DRI):

3/4/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €47.60 ($55.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €21.00 ($24.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – 1&1 Drillisch was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DRI stock opened at €14.79 ($17.20) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52-week low of €14.63 ($17.01) and a 52-week high of €39.08 ($45.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

