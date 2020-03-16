Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Bank (DB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/9/2020 – Deutsche Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/7/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/1/2020 – Deutsche Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Deutsche Bank was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $7.00 to $7.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Deutsche Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

DB stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Deutsche Bank AG has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 68.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 34.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 121.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 18,485 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 38.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 85,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

