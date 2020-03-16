Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/27/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/24/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/13/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Ryanair had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.59. 33,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,769. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,620,000 after acquiring an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after acquiring an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

