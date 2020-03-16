Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LPL Financial (LPLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA):

3/13/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

2/26/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $59.76 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Get LPL Financial Holdings Inc alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,395,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,988,000 after purchasing an additional 85,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $90,317,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.