Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Calfrac Well Services (CFW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Calfrac Well Services (TSE: CFW) in the last few weeks:

3/11/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$0.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.25 to C$0.40.

3/6/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Calfrac Well Services was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.50.

3/6/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$1.60 to C$1.00.

3/6/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.90.

3/5/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Calfrac Well Services had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFW opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. Calfrac Well Services Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.15.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

