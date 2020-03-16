Red Pulse Phoenix Achieves Market Cap of $988,780.57 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 58.9% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $988,780.57 and $91,406.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

PHX is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Coinrail, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

