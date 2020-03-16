ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $196,879.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Upbit, BiteBTC and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $196,879.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00155314 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00857180 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00182030 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007732 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00106418 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, C-Patex, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Crex24, Bisq, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

