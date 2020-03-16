Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Redfin earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.99. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,306 shares in the company, valued at $261,871.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $1,790,240. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

