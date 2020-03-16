Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) PT Lowered to $70.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.44. 11,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $90.18.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.