Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34,436.68

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a market cap of $34,436.68 and approximately $17,882.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

