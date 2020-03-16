Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.24% of Repligen worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen by 126.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after purchasing an additional 302,733 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $425,980.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,661.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock worth $2,312,384. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $12.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,673. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.28 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.36.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

