Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,635.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.08. The company had a trading volume of 125,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.