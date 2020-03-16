Request (REQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.76 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 49.8% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network and GOPAX. Request has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $951,027.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00068071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.42 or 0.04095091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00039215 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013210 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,740,146 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

Request can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Koinex, Mercatox, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, GOPAX, Huobi Global, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, WazirX, Radar Relay, CoinPlace, Bitbns, Gate.io, KuCoin and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

