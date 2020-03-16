Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cloudera Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cloudera in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cloudera’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cloudera’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Cloudera stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $485,485,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,322,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 171,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $1,951,835.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 710,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $2,317,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 438,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,639 shares of company stock worth $4,337,243. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

