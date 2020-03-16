Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pfenex Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pfenex in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Pfenex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFNX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pfenex in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Pfenex stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. Pfenex has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pfenex during the third quarter worth about $95,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

