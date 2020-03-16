Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Financial Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $8.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSE:AFG opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

