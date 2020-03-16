Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cerner Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cerner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. Cerner has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $692,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.