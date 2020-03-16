Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Pennant Group’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for The Pennant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $423.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc offers home health, hospice, and senior living services across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

