Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $58.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

3/3/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/28/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

1/16/2020 – Wells Fargo & Co had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $30.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,364,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

