Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

