Research Analysts Set Expectations for Splunk Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Splunk in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.18). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Splunk’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. First Analysis downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

SPLK stock opened at $115.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.77. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.51.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,326 shares of company stock worth $4,563,887. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after buying an additional 205,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,230,000 after acquiring an additional 91,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Splunk by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $217,582,000 after acquiring an additional 552,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,366,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Splunk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,344,429 shares of the software company’s stock worth $201,355,000 after acquiring an additional 548,012 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

