Research Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03.

USB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of USB stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

