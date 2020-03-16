Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nuvista Energy (NVA)

Nuvista Energy (TSE: NVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$1.85. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Nuvista Energy was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.50.

3/6/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

3/5/2020 – Nuvista Energy was given a new C$4.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$4.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$5.75 to C$5.00.

1/31/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

1/17/2020 – Nuvista Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Shares of Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.33. Nuvista Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.19.

Get Nuvista Energy Ltd alerts:

In other news, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$110,000. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at C$7,950,611.88. Insiders purchased a total of 88,336 shares of company stock valued at $223,971 in the last ninety days.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.