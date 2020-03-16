Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Welltower (WELL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Welltower (NYSE: WELL):

3/10/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/9/2020 – Welltower had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Welltower was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $88.00.

3/9/2020 – Welltower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Welltower was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 169,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

