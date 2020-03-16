Reviewing Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 348.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) $209.97 million 0.79 $36.74 million $0.82 8.27 Weyerhaeuser $6.55 billion 1.93 -$76.00 million $0.39 43.46

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weyerhaeuser. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Weyerhaeuser 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.74%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus target price of $31.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.32%. Given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Profitability

This table compares Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) 8.98% 18.13% 0.88% Weyerhaeuser -1.16% 3.32% 1.69%

Summary

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) beats Weyerhaeuser on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

