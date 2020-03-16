Reviewing Cango (NYSE:CANG) & CLPS (NYSE:CLPS)

Cango (NYSE:CANG) and CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cango and CLPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00 CLPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cango presently has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cango is more favorable than CLPS.

Profitability

This table compares Cango and CLPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango 24.94% 6.43% 4.46% CLPS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of CLPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cango and CLPS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango $158.74 million 5.56 $44.03 million $0.31 18.80 CLPS $64.93 million 0.38 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS.

Volatility & Risk

Cango has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS has a beta of 6.34, indicating that its share price is 534% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cango beats CLPS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

