Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up 1.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 2.37% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $48,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,635,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 779.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $5.67 on Monday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 155,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,018. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $71.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.