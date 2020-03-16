Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,553,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,444,000 after purchasing an additional 297,001 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in Ball by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,383,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,440,000 after purchasing an additional 46,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,460,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,274. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ball from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

