Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $23.90 on Monday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,766,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,789. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

