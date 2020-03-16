Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,703 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $13.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.17. 1,941,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,844. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

