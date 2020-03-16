Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total value of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $135.40 on Monday, hitting $1,084.33. 4,247,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,454. The company has a market cap of $766.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,422.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,324.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

